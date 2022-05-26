Six month old Evan Huelfer shows off his reading skills as he gets comfortable with a good book at the home of Jessica Olmos, an FCC provider on Fort Sill.

Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US This work, Starting early [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood