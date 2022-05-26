Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starting early [Image 4 of 4]

    Starting early

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Six month old Evan Huelfer shows off his reading skills as he gets comfortable with a good book at the home of Jessica Olmos, an FCC provider on Fort Sill.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7249008
    VIRIN: 220526-D-YD137-547
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Play time
    FCC in-home visit
    Family Child Care home
    Starting early

    FCC offers Soldiers options in child care

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    FCC provider
    Family Child Care program
    FCC home
    in-home child care

