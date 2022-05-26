Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCC in-home visit [Image 2 of 4]

    FCC in-home visit

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Suzanne Anderson, Fort Sill Family Child Care director, holds Evan Huelfer, 6 months old, during an in-home visit of Jessica Olmos' FCC home.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:23
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, FCC in-home visit [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FCC offers Soldiers options in child care

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Family Child Care
    FCC provider
    FCC director
    child care options

