Suzanne Anderson, Fort Sill Family Child Care director, holds Evan Huelfer, 6 months old, during an in-home visit of Jessica Olmos' FCC home.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2022 17:23
|Photo ID:
|7248998
|VIRIN:
|220526-D-YD137-916
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FCC in-home visit [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FCC offers Soldiers options in child care
