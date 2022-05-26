Jessica Olmos, Fort Sill FCC provider, offers hourly child care in her on-post house to Jace Cho, 7 years old, Jett Olmos, 2 years old, and Jace Takashima, 1 year old. She can care for up to six children in her home.
05.26.2022
06.01.2022
7249007
220526-D-YD137-280
2000x1333
2.15 MB
FORT SILL, OK, US
0
0
This work, Family Child Care home [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FCC offers Soldiers options in child care
