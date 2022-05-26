Jessica Olmos, Fort Sill FCC provider, offers hourly child care in her on-post house to Jace Cho, 7 years old, Jett Olmos, 2 years old, and Jace Takashima, 1 year old. She can care for up to six children in her home.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:23 Photo ID: 7249007 VIRIN: 220526-D-YD137-280 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 2.15 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Child Care home [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.