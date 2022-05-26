Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Play time [Image 1 of 4]

    Play time

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Jessica Olmos, a Family Child Care provider in on-post housing, holds Jace Takashima, 1 year old, as they watch the other children in her home play together. Olmos is a Fort Sill FCC provider who offers hourly child care as an alternative to Child Development Services child development centers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.01.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7248993
    VIRIN: 220526-D-YD137-880
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Play time [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Play time
    FCC in-home visit
    Family Child Care home
    Starting early

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FCC offers Soldiers options in child care

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    FCC provider
    Family Child Care program
    hourly child care
    family child care home

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT