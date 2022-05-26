Jessica Olmos, a Family Child Care provider in on-post housing, holds Jace Takashima, 1 year old, as they watch the other children in her home play together. Olmos is a Fort Sill FCC provider who offers hourly child care as an alternative to Child Development Services child development centers.
|05.26.2022
|06.01.2022 17:23
|7248993
|220526-D-YD137-880
|2000x1333
|2.11 MB
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|1
|0
This work, Play time [Image 4 of 4], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FCC offers Soldiers options in child care
