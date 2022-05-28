MCCS Hosts Memorial Day 5K Fun Run

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jeffery Hannon-Brooks, left, with Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 262, shows his support alongside Staff Sgt. Sophia Gatto with Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 265, during the Memorial Day 5k Fun Run at Gunner's Gym, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, on May 28, 2022. The Memorial Day 5k Fun Run is an annual event held by Marine Corps Community Services to honor fallen U.S. service members in the line of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac W Munce)

