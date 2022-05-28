Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Hosts Memorial Day 5K Fun Run [Image 13 of 15]

    MCCS Hosts Memorial Day 5K Fun Run

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Munce 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape, a combat videographer with Communications Strategy and Operations, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, finishes the Memorial Day 5k Fun Run at Gunner's Gym, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, on May 28, 2022. The Memorial Day 5k Fun Run is an annual event held by Marine Corps Community Services to honor fallen U.S. service members in the line of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac W Munce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 21:48
    Photo ID: 7247154
    VIRIN: 220528-M-YE553-1013
    Resolution: 4780x3187
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCCS Hosts Memorial Day 5K Fun Run [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Isaac Munce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

