MCCS Hosts Memorial Day 5K Fun Run

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Kendall, a food service specialist with Base Food Service, finishes the Memorial Day 5k Fun Run at Gunner's Gym, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, on May 28, 2022. The Memorial Day 5k Fun Run is an annual event held by Marine Corps Community Services to honor fallen U.S. service members in the line of duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac W Munce)

