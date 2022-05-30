220530-N-SS492-1038 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 30, 2022) -- Gary G. Johnson tolls the bell for each submarine lost in World War II at the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets, at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 30, 2022. At the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets, submariners honor those who have sacrificed their lives defending our nation, and all those on “eternal patrol”. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2022 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7245254
|VIRIN:
|220530-N-SS492-1038
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Submarine Force [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
