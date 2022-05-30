Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Submarine Force [Image 9 of 16]

    Pacific Submarine Force

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220530-N-SS492-1022 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 30, 2022) -- Members of the U.S. Pacific Fleet “Harbor Brass” Quintet perform at the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets, at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 30, 2022. At the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets, submariners honor those who have sacrificed their lives defending our nation, and all those on “eternal patrol”. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    pearl harbor
    Submarine force
    COMSUBPAC
    memorial day
    pacific fleet
    navy musician

