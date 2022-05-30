Pacific Submarine Force

220530-N-LN285-2011 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 30, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, salutes during the parading of the colors at the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 30, 2022. At the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets, submariners honor those who have sacrificed their lives defending our nation, and all those on “eternal patrol”. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

