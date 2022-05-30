Pacific Submarine Force

220530-N-LN285-1016 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 30, 2022) -- A member of the Bowfin Base SubVets presents a memorial lei honoring a submarine lost in World War II, at the USS Parche Submarine Park and Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 30, 2022. At the annual Memorial Day event sponsored by the Bowfin Base SubVets, submariners honor those who have sacrificed their lives defending our nation, and all those on “eternal patrol”. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland Hasty)

