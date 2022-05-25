Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 9 of 9]

    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aja Jackson 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220512-N-XG173-1277 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May. 25, 2022) Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Donald Mattes, from Crown Point, Indian, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) reunites with his family after the boat returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. North Carolina performed a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the extended seven-month, Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

