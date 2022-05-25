USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment

220525-N-LN285-2154 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 25, 2022) -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. North Carolina performed a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the extended seven-month, Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II/Released)

