USS North Carolina Returns from Patrol

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a seven-month deployment, May 25.



North Carolina departed Pearl Harbor Nov. 4, 2021 for a regularly-scheduled deployment, in which they performed a full spectrum of operations, to include anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare in the Indo-Pacific region.



“First, I appreciate the support of the families and our Navy team, as well as our ship’s sponsors from the great state of North Carolina. Our ability to excel during the deployment was in large part due to your support,” said North Carolina Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Michael Fisher, from Sterling

Heights, Mich. “This deployment demonstrated the full range of submarine operations and the resiliency of our ship and our crew.”



North Carolina’s deployment included homeland defense, and operating forward in the Indo-Pacific.



“The crew’s performance exceeded my expectations,” said Master Chief Alex Jones, from Virginia Beach, Va., North Carolina’s chief of the boat. ”The ability of North Carolina Sailors to not just get the job done, but to dominate the battle space while looking out for each other, maintaining positive attitudes and proudly representing our country to allied nations on liberty is eye watering.”



During the deployment, North Carolina had 42 Sailors earn their Submarine Warfare Specialist designation (Dolphins), demonstrating that they are fully qualified in submarines.



“My most memorable part of deployment was qualifying submarines and joining the elite group of ladies and gentlemen who share the pride,” said Fire Control Technician Seaman (SS) Christopher Mettler from Crofton, Md.



North Carolina was commissioned May 3, 2008. North Carolina is the fourth Virginia-class submarine and the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of North Carolina. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class, fast-attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132, made up of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors. Fast-attack submarines, like North Carolina, are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy

maritime strategy core-capabilities — sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarine is designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; irregular

warfare; and mine warfare — from open ocean anti-submarine warfare to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to projecting power ashore with special operation forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US