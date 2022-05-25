Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment [Image 5 of 9]

    USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leland Hasty 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220525-N-LN285-2114 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 25, 2022) -- Families greet their Sailors with signs during a homecoming celebration for the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) as the boat returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from deployment in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. North Carolina performed a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, during the extended seven-month, Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland T. Hasty II/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 20:25
    Photo ID: 7241527
    VIRIN: 220525-N-LN285-2114
    Resolution: 5793x4634
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment
    USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment
    USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment
    USS North Carolina Returns from Deployment
    USS North Carolina Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS North Carolina Returns from Patrol

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Virginia-class
    submarine
    deployment
    SSN 777

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT