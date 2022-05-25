Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A pilot and his maintainer [Image 14 of 15]

    A pilot and his maintainer

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron, taxis down the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 25, 2022. The 357th ‘Dragons’ conducts all formal course directed aircraft transition, day and night weapons and tactics employment, air refueling and dissimilar air combat maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7239775
    VIRIN: 220525-F-CL785-1430
    Resolution: 3763x2504
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A pilot and his maintainer [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pilot
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    357th FS
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    357th FGS

