Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A pilot and his maintainer [Image 10 of 15]

    A pilot and his maintainer

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Lantz, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 25, 2022. The 357th FGS provides direct maintenance support to the 354th Fighter Squadron, following Air Combat Command’s Oriented Maintenance Organization construct. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7239769
    VIRIN: 220525-F-CL785-1253
    Resolution: 4914x3269
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A pilot and his maintainer [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer
    A pilot and his maintainer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilot
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    357th FS
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    357th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT