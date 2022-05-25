A pilot and his maintainer

U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Lantz, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 25, 2022. The 357th FGS provides direct maintenance support to the 354th Fighter Squadron, following Air Combat Command’s Oriented Maintenance Organization construct. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

