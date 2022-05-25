Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A pilot and his maintainer [Image 11 of 15]

    A pilot and his maintainer

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    .S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Martin, 355th Training Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, prepares to take off in an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 25, 2022. A-10 pilots are protected by titanium armor that also protects parts of the flight control system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7239770
    VIRIN: 220525-F-CL785-1264
    Resolution: 3228x2148
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A pilot and his maintainer [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    357th FS
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    357th FGS

