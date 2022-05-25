.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Martin, 355th Training Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, prepares to take off in an A-10 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 25, 2022. A-10 pilots are protected by titanium armor that also protects parts of the flight control system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7239770
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-CL785-1264
|Resolution:
|3228x2148
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A pilot and his maintainer [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
