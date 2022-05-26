Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf 62 takes command of the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 6]

    Wolf 62 takes command of the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. John B. Gallemore, outgoing 8th Fighter Wing commander, during the wing change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 26, 2022. Unlike many command positions within the U.S. Air Force, being the 8th FW commander, or “Wolf,” means serving a one-year controlled tour. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 03:48
    Photo ID: 7239048
    VIRIN: 220526-F-HF074-1098
    Resolution: 5613x3870
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf 62 takes command of the Wolf Pack [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #KunsanAB #8FW #WolfPack #BattleReady

