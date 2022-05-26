Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander and presiding officer, speaks during the 8th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 26, 2022. Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th FW incoming commander, assumed command from outgoing commander, Col. John B. Gallemore. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 03:48 Photo ID: 7239047 VIRIN: 220526-F-HF074-1049 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.56 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf 62 takes command of the Wolf Pack [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.