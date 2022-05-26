Wolf 62 takes command of the Wolf Pack

Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, incoming 8th Fighter Wing commander, salutes Wolf Pack Airmen during the wing change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 26, 2022. Jeffress, or Wolf 62, assumed command of the 8th FW from the outgoing commander, Col. John B. Gallemore. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

