Wolf 62 takes command of the Pack

Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th Fighter Wing incoming commander, assumed command of the 8th Fighter Wing from outgoing commander Col. John B. Gallemore, during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 26.



Jeffress did not have to travel far for this assignment as he formerly served as the vice commander for the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base. Prior to his vice command, he served as the director of U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Electromagnetic Preparedness for Advanced Combat (JEPAC) Directorate at Nellis AFB, Nevada.



Lt. Gen Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander and former 8th FW commander, or “Wolf 51,” served as the presiding officer of the ceremony.



“Wolf 61, thank you for outstanding leadership and vision,” Pleus said. “Wolf [62], you’re about to embark on the greatest, most rewarding adventure in your entire life. I have complete confidence in your ability to keep the Wolf Pack ready.”



The passing of the guidon among leaders of the Wolf Pack, and long-time defenders of the Republic of Korea, captured the heritage and teamwork which continues to drive the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness.



The mission of the Wolf Pack is to defend the base, accept follow-on forces, and take the fight north. In the past year, the Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing have showcased their ability to accomplish all three prongs of the mission, and triumphed in the face of adversity after years of COVID-19 restrictions, mitigated training and more.



“Over the last 365 days, Wolf Pack Airmen have forged a more lethal and ready fighting force in support of our nation's interests in this region,” Gallemore said. “I couldn’t be more proud of your efforts.



“Serving alongside each and every one of you as Wolf 61 has been an honor of a lifetime,” he continued. “Thank you for your dedication to the mission, and thank you for your dedication to the Air Force… Wolf 62, your team is ready.”



Jeffress noted the unique opportunity to strike while the iron is hot for the Wolf Pack’s forward-momentum of training events, infrastructure developments and community engagements.



“I’m honored to stand here and join our Wolf Pack team, and fight alongside my new Wolf Pack family,” Jeffress said. “We’re going to build upon the successes of Wolf 61, we’re going to strengthen that ironclad alliance, and we’re going to strike fear into the hearts of our enemies.”



Jeffress, Wolf 62, will lead more than 2,700 active duty personnel, four groups and 13 squadrons, including two F-16 fighter squadrons, all while managing their strategic objectives over the next 12 months.

