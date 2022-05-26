Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22 [Image 14 of 14]

    USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 26, 2022) - The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
    arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) while en route for Pacific Partnership
    2022. Pacific Partnership, now in its 17th year, is the largest
    annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief
    preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pacific
    Partnership 2022 team will work with host nation counterpart and regional
    partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care, and
    conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information
    related to disaster response procedures. The port stop at NBG will
    provide the crew time for rest and relaxation, conduct mission preparations, perform routine maintenance, and load additional supplies onto the ship. The hospital ship’s last visit to Guam was in 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 01:01
    Photo ID: 7238859
    VIRIN: 220526-N-VV159-0001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 843.6 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22 [Image 14 of 14], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP 2022 USNS MERCY HOSPITAL SHIP

