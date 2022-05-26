NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 26, 2022) - The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)

arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) while en route for Pacific Partnership

2022. Pacific Partnership, now in its 17th year, is the largest

annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pacific

Partnership 2022 team will work with host nation counterpart and regional

partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care, and

conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information

related to disaster response procedures. The port stop at NBG will

provide the crew time for rest and relaxation, conduct mission preparations, perform routine maintenance, and load additional supplies onto the ship. The hospital ship’s last visit to Guam was in 2018.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 01:01 Photo ID: 7238859 VIRIN: 220526-N-VV159-0001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 843.6 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22 [Image 14 of 14], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.