USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 26, 2022) - Deputy Commander for Pacific Partnership 2022, Capt. Charles Maynard, Royal Navy, speaks to reporters during a press conference following the arrival of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), May 26. Mercy is en route for Pacific Partnership 2022, which is now in its 17th year and is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pacific Partnership 2022 team will work with host nation counterpart and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care, and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response procedures. The port stop at NBG will provide the crew time for rest and relaxation, conduct mission preparations, perform routine maintenance, and load additional supplies onto the ship.

