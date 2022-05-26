NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 26, 2022) - The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)
arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) while en route for Pacific Partnership
2022. Pacific Partnership, now in its 17th year, is the largest
annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief
preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pacific
Partnership 2022 team will work with host nation counterpart and regional
partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care, and
conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information
related to disaster response procedures. The port stop at NBG will
provide the crew time for rest and relaxation, conduct mission preparations, perform routine maintenance, and load additional supplies onto the ship. The hospital ship’s last visit to Guam was in 2018.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 01:01
|Photo ID:
|7238858
|VIRIN:
|220526-N-VV159-0003
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|801.06 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22 [Image 14 of 14], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
