USNS Mercy Visits on Guam, Headed for Pacific Partnership '22

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 26, 2022) - Sailors with Guam ties are pictured following the arrival of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)

at U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) while en route for Pacific Partnership

2022. From left-to-right, Hospitalman Apprentice Teagan Mantanona, Hospitalman Ian Alu Charfauros, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joanna Ramilo.

Pacific Partnership, now in its 17th year, is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific region. The Pacific Partnership 2022 team will work with host nation counterpart and regional partners to provide tailored medical, dental, and veterinary care, and conduct bilateral engineering civic actions, and exchange information related to disaster response procedures. The port stop at NBG will provide the crew time for rest and relaxation, conduct mission preparations, perform routine maintenance, and load additional supplies onto the ship.

The hospital ship’s last visit to Guam was in 2018.

