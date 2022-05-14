Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event

Family members of the 58th and 150th Special Operations Wings get a safety briefing for Spouses Day event at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. May 14, 2022. Kirtland family helping agencies attended the spouse flight event displaying family readiness resources available to all 58th and 150th SOW military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Tallon Bratton.)

