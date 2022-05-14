Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Airman Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Family members of the 58th and 150th Special Operations Wings waiting to take off in the HH-60 Pave Hwak for an orientation flight as part of the annual Spouses Day event at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. May 14, 2022. This event was especially important to the 150 th SOW as the Air National Guard spouses don’t visit Kirtland AFB as frequently as the active duty spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Tallon Bratton.)

    This work, Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

