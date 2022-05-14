Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event

Family members of the 58th and 150th Special Operations Wings waiting to take off in the HH-60 Pave Hwak for an orientation flight as part of the annual Spouses Day event at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. May 14, 2022. This event was especially important to the 150 th SOW as the Air National Guard spouses don’t visit Kirtland AFB as frequently as the active duty spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Tallon Bratton.)

