Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event

Family members of the 58th and 150th Special Operations Wings boarding the UH-1 Huey for an orientation flight as part of the annual Spouses Day event at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. May 14, 2022. Spouses from the 58th and the 150th Special Operations Wings got the opportunity to fly and learn more about the family readiness that Kirtland Air Force Base has to offer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Tallon Bratton.)

