Team Kirtland Spouse Flight Day Event

The UH-1 Iroquois take off in a staggered formation for an orientation flight as part of the annual Spouses Day event at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. May 14, 2022. This year spouses from the Air National Guard were able to attend spouse day as it was opened up this year for different sections in units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Tallon Bratton.)

Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US