VP9 Holds Change of Command

220519-N-UJ449-1190 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2022)— Cmdr. James Donchez, Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 commanding officer, receives a Command-at-Sea pin from his wife during a change of command ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 19, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

