    VP9 Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    VP9 Holds Change of Command

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Josh Cote 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220519-N-UJ449-1218 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2022)— Cmdr. James Donchez, Patrol Squadron (VP) 9 commanding officer, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 19, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

    This work, VP9 Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

