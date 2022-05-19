VP9 Holds Change of Command

220519-N-UJ449-1059 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 19, 2022)— The official party salutes as the colors are paraded during a change of command ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 19, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josh Coté)

Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Location: SIGONELLA, IT