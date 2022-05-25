Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors enjoy Cheeseburger Wednesday with U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), local tenant commands, and the mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) at CFAS’s Shogun Café May 25, 2022. The meal took place as part of a cultural exchange and professional development event during Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:17 Photo ID: 7236537 VIRIN: 220525-N-CA060-1102 Resolution: 5258x2958 Size: 1.24 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week Sasebo, Japan USN/JMSDF Cultural Exchange [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.