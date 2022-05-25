Aki Nichols, public affairs officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, translates site information for Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, local tenant commands and the mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) during a tour of an Imperial Japanese Navy WWII underground command center at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:17 Photo ID: 7236533 VIRIN: 220525-N-CA060-1064 Resolution: 4863x3242 Size: 1.38 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Week Sasebo, Japan USN/JMSDF Cultural Exchange [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.