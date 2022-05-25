Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Sasebo, Japan USN/JMSDF Cultural Exchange [Image 8 of 10]

    Fleet Week Sasebo, Japan USN/JMSDF Cultural Exchange

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Ruelos, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Ryo Yamasaki and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Shintaro Oka, both assigned to the JS Haguro (DDG-180), eat lunch at CFAS’s Shogun Café May 25, 2022. The meal took place as part of a cultural exchange and professional development event during Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:17
    Photo ID: 7236535
    VIRIN: 220525-N-CA060-1100
    Resolution: 4804x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Sasebo, Japan USN/JMSDF Cultural Exchange [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tours
    CFAS
    JMSDF
    Sailors

