Fleet Week Sasebo, Japan USN/JMSDF Cultural Exchange

Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Ens. Hideaki Senda poses for a photo while waiting in line at Cheeseburger Wednesday at Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo’s Shogun Café May 25, 2022. The meal took place as part of a cultural exchange and professional development event during Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP