Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Ens. Hideaki Senda, assigned to the JMSDF Maya-class guided missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180) speaks with Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), local tenant commands and the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) during a tour of the Haguro May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 05:58 Photo ID: 7236526 VIRIN: 220525-N-HI376-1200 Resolution: 4355x3768 Size: 563.39 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.