CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), local tenant commands, and the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) tour the pilot house of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180) May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

