    CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours [Image 1 of 5]

    CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aki Nichols, public affairs officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks to Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and local tenant commands, the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180) during a tour of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 05:58
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    Fleet Week Japan 2022
    JS Haguro

