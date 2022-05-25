CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Petty Officer 1st Class Seigo Tominaga speaks with Lt. Jeffrey Redland, assigned to Mine Countermeasure Squadron 7, during a tour of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

