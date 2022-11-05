Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Firefighters assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron teach Portuguese air force Emergency Assistance System Operators procedures to rescue people who are trapped in a car at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, May 11, 2022. The 65 ABS firefighters guide Portuguese air force OPSAS through a series of exercises to increase interoperability and enhance mission partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Azores
    Firefighter
    86th Airlift Wing
    Portugal
    Lajes Field
    65th Air Base Group

