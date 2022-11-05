Firefighters assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron teach Portuguese air force Emergency Assistance System Operators procedures to rescue people who are trapped in a car at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, May 11, 2022. The 65 ABS firefighters guide Portuguese air force OPSAS through a series of exercises to increase interoperability and enhance mission partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
This work, 65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
