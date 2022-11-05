65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise

Firefighters assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron brief Portuguese air force Emergency Assistance System Operators at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, May 11, 2022. The 65 ABS firefighters guide Portuguese air force OPSAS through a series of exercises to increase interoperability and enhance mission partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT