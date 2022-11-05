Firefighters assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron and Portuguese air force Emergency Assistance System Operators rescue a firefighter during a simulated emergency at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, May 11, 2022. The 65 ABS provided internship opportunities to Portuguese air force OPSAS sergeants who have recently cross-trained into the firefighter career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
This work, 65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
