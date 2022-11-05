Firefighters assigned to the 65th Air Base Squadron and Portuguese air force Emergency Assistance System Operators rescue a firefighter during a simulated emergency at Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal, May 11, 2022. The 65 ABS provided internship opportunities to Portuguese air force OPSAS sergeants who have recently cross-trained into the firefighter career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7236427 VIRIN: 220511-F-VY348-0039 Resolution: 6037x3923 Size: 7.95 MB Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 65 ABS, Portuguese participate in joint exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.