LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise

Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti delivers opening remarks during the Defense Support to Civil Authorities exercise in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week at Cabrillo Beach, California, May 24th, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and civil authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

