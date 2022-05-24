Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise [Image 7 of 7]

    LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti delivers opening remarks during the Defense Support to Civil Authorities exercise in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week at Cabrillo Beach, California, May 24th, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and civil authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 01:59
    Photo ID: 7236291
    VIRIN: 220524-M-NI401-0719
    Resolution: 4793x3195
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    15th MEU
    ACU-5
    I MEF
    USS Portland
    LA Fleet Week 22

