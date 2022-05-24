LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise

U.S. Navy Corpsmen attached to 1st Medical Battalion, Task Force Los Angeles, demonstrate medical capabilities to the Honorable Erik K. Raven, 34th Under Secretary of the Navy, during the Defense Support to Civil Authorities exercise at Cabrillo Beach, California, in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24th, 2022. The DSCA exercise strengthens relationships between Department of Defense and civil authorities in the event support is needed for real-world natural disaster and emergency relief scenarios. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

