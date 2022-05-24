LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps landing support specialist assigned to 1st Landing Support Battalion, Task Force Los Angeles, boards Landing Craft, Utility 1627 from the USS Portland (LPD 27) during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

