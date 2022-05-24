U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard Landing Craft Utility 1627 prepare to depart from USS Portland during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7236282 VIRIN: 220524-M-NI401-0071 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LA Fleet Week: Defense Support to Civil Authorities Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.